Self-Publishing Opportunities: Discover Short Reads

It’s been at least a year since I deep-dived into self-publishing opportunities for short ebooks. Not only has this sector grown, with more ebooks published, it’s also more lucrative.

You’ll find the details in our new program, Short Reads’ Secrets: A Short Reads Self-Publishing Report.

Discover new self-publishing opportunities

There are two primary categories for short ebooks, Short Reads and Short Stories. Of the two categories, pay attention to Short Reads — it’s a restricted category, which means that you can’t choose it as one of your two categories when you publish. Amazon slots your book into Short Reads depending on reading time.

