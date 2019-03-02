Self-Publishing Serial Fiction: 3 Easy Ways To Promote Serials

I’ve received some questions about promoting serial fiction, so let’s look at easy ways to promote your serials today.

Yes, paid promotion works for serial fiction

Paid promotion works for serials. Of course your mileage may vary, depending on your genre and other factors. However, many authors find that they quickly recoup their advertising spend.

1. Set up pre-orders for each episode

Use Kindle eBook Pre-order, because as Amazon says:

… you can start promoting your eBook (we don’t currently offer pre-orders for paperbacks) before it’s released. You can promote your eBook’s pre-order page on Author Central, Goodreads, your own site, and elsewhere. Also, pre-orders will contribute toward sales rank and other Kindle Store merchandising even before your eBook’s released. This can help more readers discover your book.

Using pre-orders is a no-brainer; it’s free promotion.