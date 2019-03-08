Writing Fiction: 3 Beginners’ Tips To Help You To Get Started

When you’re writing fiction, you get paid to tell lies

When you’re writing fiction, in essence you’re getting paid to tell lies. Yes, I’m stating the blindingly obvious, but it’s worth remembering.

Here’s why. New fiction authors tend to write autobiography as fiction, usually unconsciously. This is a trap, because it’s limiting.

You can only write from what you’ve experienced, but this means emotions you’re experienced. It doesn’t mean that you must experience events in order to write about them, otherwise many mystery authors would be writing their novels from prison.

Let’s look at some beginners’ tips.