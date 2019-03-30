Angela Booth

Writing Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You To Create A Profitable Series

Love writing fiction? I do too, especially series fiction. Last year I ran a series fiction workshop for some of my students. Eight months have passed, so I contacted them to discover which strategies they found most profitable.

Writing fiction in series: use the characters you love

One student responded: “The workshop helped me to create strong characters and I learned that if I truly love a minor character, that means that the character needs his own book.”

A great observation. The strength of your series depends on your characters, and if a character sparks your inspiration, you can use that to develop another book for the series.

Let’s look at the tips.

