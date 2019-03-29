Writing Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You To Create Believable Conflict

When you’re writing fiction, you’re writing about characters in conflict, and the more believable you can make your novel’s conflicts, the better.

Conflicts can be major (battlefields in a war), or minor: “you promised you’d buy milk on your way home!”

Want to write a page-turner? Do that by ensuring that the conflicts between your characters seem insurmountable. If your book’s conflicts can be resolved simply, by characters talking to each other for example, readers won’t enjoy your book.

We talked about creating believable conflict at a recent writers’ group meeting.