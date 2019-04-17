Conquer Procrastination With 4 Simple Tricks

Procrastination’s hidden payoff: stress relief

From an Inc. article on procrastination:

”What we are avoiding isn’t the task but rather the stress that we are associating with the task.” Whether it’s something we need to do for work, a relationship, or our health, procrastination is basically a coping mechanism. In fact, I’ll go even further to label it as a survival mechanism.

So, don’t be too hard on yourself for the things you’re putting off. It’s OK to deal with stressful tasks later, when you can cope.

Let’s look at useful tricks for those times you know that you need to overcome procrastination.