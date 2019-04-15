Editing Your Book? You May Not Believe It, But Apps Can Help

You’re all done with writing; now you’re editing your book.

Editors cost money, so you’ve done as much self-editing as you can. Self-editing is vital, because:

Leaving aside the fact that if you dump a mess into an editor’s lap it will cost you a small fortune to get it cleaned up, your own editing is important, because:

It’s your chance to discover the story you want to tell (this applies to both nonfiction and fiction);

It’s your big chance to make your book better.

But what if you’re on a self-publishing budget, and can’t afford an editor?