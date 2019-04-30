Fiction Tips: 3 Ways To Stop Telling, And Show Instead

Every author’s heard the writing tip: “show, don’t tell.”

Here’s what that means to authors: write in scenes:

When I’m working with my writing students who are frustrated because their novels aren’t selling, I encourage them to focus on their SCENES. Invariably, if you can write powerful scenes, you’ll write a powerful novel.

Let’s look at some fiction tips which will help you to SHOW.

1. Before you start writing, inspire yourself by imagining one scene

Bestselling authors write in scenes.

P.G. Wodehouse, my favorite author, wrote 96 books. He had a wonderful trick for developing his bestsellers: he started with ONE scene. He imagined the scene, and his characters and plot took shape from it.