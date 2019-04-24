Fiction Writing Tips For Beginners: Discover Your Plot

Fiction writing: plotting for beginners
Basically a plot in fiction is a series of events which are linked by cause and effect.
And yes, your fiction needs a plot. Plotless fiction isn’t satisfying to readers and it’s not much fun to write either.
If you’re convinced that the plotting fairy failed to bestow her gifts on you, that’s fine. Some authors love plots and outlines. Other authors would rather stick a fork in their eyeball than develop a rigid outline — I belong to this group.
In Fiction Writing Tips For Beginners: Create A Character, I shared my cavalier approach to plotting:
Once I have a main character, a BIG problem for the character, and an antagonist, I start writing. I’m a pantser, pretty much. That said, I rely on my intuition. Should some good ideas magically arrive, I might outline the major plot points (beats) of the novel.