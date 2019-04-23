Ghostwriting Fiction: 3 Tips To Help You To Sell

Ghostwriting fiction: is it worth it?

That’s the crux of ghostwriting, of course. You lose all rights in your words. When a novel you’ve written goes on to sell brilliantly, the “lost” income will make you wince.

Whether or not ghostwriting fiction is worth it depends on your situation. Quick cash may trump all other considerations.

Let’s look at some tips.

1. Write a hot-genre novel (or a serial) and sell it

You can write fiction for hire, or you can sell something you’ve written. This may be a novel you’ve published (as long as you own all the rights) or it may be a novel you’re currently writing.

Everything you write is an asset; as long as you own it, you can sell it.