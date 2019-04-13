How To Finish Your Novel: What To Do If You Get Stuck

Authors have many reasons for abandoning their novels. An author may:

Lose his inspiration;

Become bored. A tip: you will become bored at some stage. When you do, it’s vital to rekindle your inspiration — the ideas in this article may help;

Lose track of his novel’s elements. It’s very easy to lose track, especially if you take a week or two away from the novel. I keep a bullet journal journal for each novel, as well as mind maps, and an idea board, in case I need to work on something else for a time.

Before you worry about finishing, think about this…

Are you sure you need to finish your novel?

Your novel may be fine. You could turn it into a novella, or a couple of short stories. Shorter material sells, as we discuss in Short Reads. Word for word, chances are that you’ll make more from a novella than a novel.

So, if you can write a scene or two to turn your novel into a novella, do that.

Want to keep writing? These ideas may help.