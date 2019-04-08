Plotting Fiction Made Easy With Strong Characters: 3 Tips

Plotting begins and ends with your characters. If you’re a confirmed plotter your plot will lose its power if your characters are weak.
Plotting fiction: start by creating strong characters
Plotter or pantser — nothing works without strong characters .
In Characters: 3 Tips To Help You To Create Great Story People, we said:
Each of your characters needs a major goal, as well as smaller goals. Look for these goals when you start writing or outlining.
Keep asking yourself (and your characters): who, why, when… how?