Plotting Fiction Made Easy With Strong Characters: 3 Tips

Plotting begins and ends with your characters. If you’re a confirmed plotter your plot will lose its power if your characters are weak.

Plotting fiction: start by creating strong characters

Plotter or pantser — nothing works without strong characters .

In Characters: 3 Tips To Help You To Create Great Story People, we said:

Each of your characters needs a major goal, as well as smaller goals. Look for these goals when you start writing or outlining.

Keep asking yourself (and your characters): who, why, when… how?

