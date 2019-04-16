Self-Publishing Author Platform: 3 Tips To Create A New Platform

What’s your “author platform?”

Let’s start at the beginning.

What’s an “author platform?” In essence, it’s your readership: the readers who know who you are, and who identify you with a specific type of book. They’re readers who know what to expect when they buy your books.

I’ve had several questions about creating an author platform for a new pen name, so let’s look at some strategies.

1. Start by deciding who “you” are… who are your readers?

Ideally, when you launch books under your new pen name, Amazon will recognize you as a “Genre X” author immediately, and will offer your books to readers in that genre.

In practice, it’s not that simple. A writing student recently established a new pen name effectively.