Angela Booth

  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Editing Your Book? You May Not Believe It, But Apps Can Help | Main

Self-Publishing Author Platform: 3 Tips To Create A New Platform

What’s your “author platform?”

Let’s start at the beginning.

What’s an “author platform?” In essence, it’s your readership: the readers who know who you are, and who identify you with a specific type of book. They’re readers who know what to expect when they buy your books.

I’ve had several questions about creating an author platform for a new pen name, so let’s look at some strategies.

1. Start by deciding who “you” are… who are your readers?

Ideally, when you launch books under your new pen name, Amazon will recognize you as a “Genre X” author immediately, and will offer your books to readers in that genre.

In practice, it’s not that simple. A writing student recently established a new pen name effectively.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on April 16, 2019 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Archives

More...