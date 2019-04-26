Self-Publishing Success: A Simple Strategy Anyone Can Use

When I coach indie authors who aren’t happy with their sales, their backlist of titles tells you a great deal. Often there are one or two things the author can do immediately to generate sales.

With that done, the author is much happier and more confident. Then we can create a strategy the author can implement going forward.

A truly simple strategy for veteran self-publishers and newbies too

Bundling is one simple strategy I suggest to both veteran self-publishers as well as to new authors. I’ve used bundling in an ad hoc fashion over the past few years. My research for our new report ensured that going forward, I’ll be using it as a primary strategy.

It’s a strategy I commend to you, too. Why? Because it works.