Writing A Novel? 3 Easy Tips To Make It Fun

When you take writing a novel too seriously, your creativity dies

Yep. Your cold-hearted, determined, logical self can write. Unfortunately, it’s writing no one wants to read.

To boost your creativity you MUST let your creative self take over. This means no:

Backseat driving from your inner censor/ editor (where are you going with this? Is this supposed to make sense? Etc. and etc…);

Expectations. Having expectations of your first draft while you’re writing your first draft is like teacher asking kindergarten babies to explain their play, and exactly what they meant to achieve with that huge Lego tower…;

Distractions, such as following rules (your own, and others’) while you’re writing.

Your normal logical, anxious and kvetching self will NOT like this. It wants to be in charge, and fears a lack of control.