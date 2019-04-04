Writing Fiction? 3 Tips To Help You To Make Money In Today’s Climate

BIG tip: when something stops working for you, you need to go back to fundamentals.
Start with your audience, and what your audience wants.
When you’re writing fiction, you’re selling entertainment… who’s your audience?
You’ll find some quick tips on selling your fiction here:
Serial fiction has been popular for a couple of centuries. The big benefit is simple: if readers know and love your story, they want more. (Yes, the pun on Oliver Twist is intended.)
Give them more by writing serials. Then although the market will change, you’ll nevertheless sell.