3 Genre Fiction Tips: Write What Sells Today (Location, Location)

Whatever you’re writing, knowing and showing your genre/ category is essential, because you’re orienting readers — they know what they’re getting.

Readers know what they’re getting with genre fiction

We all need to know what we’re getting, up front.

Imagine you’re hungry. You wander down the street. You see a store front with a sign saying “Food.” A curtain covers the window so you can’t see inside. Sniffing tells you nothing. Are they selling groceries? Or is this a restaurant?

Glancing across the road, you spot a large sign saying “Hamburgers.”

Do you open the “Food” door, or scoot across the road? A hamburger will eliminate your hunger pangs, so that’s where you go. Thai food would be better, but at least you know what you’re getting with “Hamburger.”

“Genre” in fiction is its category. It’s a label which tells readers what they’re getting.

Perhaps you’re in a similar position to my friend whose novels aren’t selling. To help you to make sales, clearly identify your book as genre fiction, and the genre itself.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to identify genres and improve your sales.