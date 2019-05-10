Bundling Profits: Increase Your Ebook Income Effortlessly, Starting Today — Angela Booth's Online Writing Classes and Programs

Newbie or veteran: you can increase your income painlessly when you publish BUNDLES (collections of your ebooks)

We had a bundling craze a few years ago. Of course, the craze died, because few authors understood the true value of bundling.

After the craze died, savvy authors kept bundling, because they realized the benefits and enjoyed the profits.

Bundling your books into collections, and selling them as separate products, means that:

* You'll make extra income, without writing more;

* You'll gain visibility as an author. Bundling lets you target NEW audiences;

* You'll sell more copies of all your books.