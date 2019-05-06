Kindle Short Reads: Take Advantage Of Amazon’s Secret Categories

Do you wish you could sell more books? Whether you’ve written one book or many, every author wants to see his sales climb higher.

That can seem like a faint hope because today self-publishing is more competitive than ever. Hundreds of thousands of books are published each year. Moreover, strategies which once worked (like “free”) aren’t as useful as they were.

The upside of today’s publishing environment however is that savvy authors have an avalanche of information which they can use to sell more books. A little research on Amazon’s top seller lists and Amazon’s categories shows you what’s selling.

I’ve shared a couple of those strategies, namely Kindle Short Reads, and bundling, recently. These strategies are powerful, inexpensive to implement, and practical, whether you’re a new author or are an established pro.