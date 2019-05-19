Angela Booth

Mystery Fiction Genres: Win Loyal Readers, Make More Sales

One of the benefits of writing mystery fiction is that readers are immensely loyal. If they like a sleuth, they want more. This means that many mystery authors write series.

Some of these series run for years, with many novels. A reader who buys one book in a series, goes on to buy others. So, the Mystery, Thriller & Suspense genres offer wide scope for authors.

To help you to make the most of the opportunities in mystery fiction, we’ve just released: Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense.

A common question I receive is: what’s the difference between a mystery and a thriller?

