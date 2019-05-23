New Author? 3 Reasons To Write Mystery Fiction

If you’re a new author your novel can seem like a trackless wilderness when your inspiration wears off. (Sadly, it will.) However, when you’re writing a mystery novel, the writing becomes easier, because the crime forms the spine of your novel, or short story.

Suddenly, you have lots to write about. You have a story question: whodunnit? or why dunnit? As you develop your sleuth and crime, your trackless wildness develops pathways and oases.

So let’s look at three reasons for you to consider writing Mystery, Thriller & Suspense (MTS) fiction.