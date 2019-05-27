New Novelist: 3 Easy Ways To Start Your Mystery Novel

If you’re a new novelist, you can write mystery fiction

In a recent blog post for new mystery authors, we said that one of the benefits of mysteries is that you’ve got something to write about:

If you’re a new author your novel can seem like a trackless wilderness when your inspiration wears off. (Sadly, it will.) However, when you’re writing a mystery novel, the writing becomes easier, because the crime forms the spine of your novel, or short story.

Let’s look at some tips which will help you to get started writing a mystery novel.