Top 10 Most Effective Habits for Every Writer To Develop TODAY

1. Writing daily

“Writing daily” should be an obvious habit for a writer. However, building a writing habit requires that you build a writing process which works for you. I spent many years without a defined process. This led to stress, much procrastination, self-doubt, and many missed opportunities.

I didn’t write as much as I could have written. You’re a writer, so your writing comes first every day.

Here’s the thing about daily writing: it will make you happy. Your happiness is your success. Whether you’re making $5,000 a year from your writing, or $500,000, your happiness is the true gauge of your success.

Posted by on May 10, 2019

