Writing To Sell: 3 Life-Saving Tips You Can Use Today

Deadlines loom for self-publishing authors, as well as for freelancers writing for clients. Once you’ve set up an Amazon pre-order, it’s a non-negotiable deadline.

Writing to sell: avoid not-writing stress

Writing can be stressful, but not-writing is even more stressful. We’ve talked about procrastination; you’re avoiding short-term discomfort — but that leads to long-term pain.

My favorite acronym: DDT (Do, Don’t Think) helps many writers to be more productive. As Nike says — just do it.

Try these tips. They may just save your life (or at least, your sanity), if you’re writing to sell.