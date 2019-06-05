Angela Booth

  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Mystery Writing: Cook Up Your Mystery With 3 Ingredients - Angela Booth's Fab Freelance Writing Blog | Main | Write Fiction: 3 Easy Tips To Develop Your Characters’ Motivation »

Beginning Writer: 2 Strategies To Remove ALL Your Roadblocks

You’re a beginning writer. You may consider that your biggest challenge is — (fill in the blank.) That challenge will fade when you use your biggest asset.

At least once a month a student will say something like: “yes, but then they’ll know I’m a beginner”.

A beginner is a wonderful thing to be in any field and it’s your biggest asset. Here’s why: beginner’s mind. This mind state is a gift.

Please be proud to be a beginning writer: approach writing projects your way and ask as many questions as you like. Remember that you won’t be a beginner forever — and while you’re a beginner you may come up with something truly new and innovative.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 05, 2019 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Archives

More...