Beginning Writer: 2 Strategies To Remove ALL Your Roadblocks

You’re a beginning writer. You may consider that your biggest challenge is — (fill in the blank.) That challenge will fade when you use your biggest asset.

At least once a month a student will say something like: “yes, but then they’ll know I’m a beginner”.

A beginner is a wonderful thing to be in any field and it’s your biggest asset. Here’s why: beginner’s mind. This mind state is a gift.

Please be proud to be a beginning writer: approach writing projects your way and ask as many questions as you like. Remember that you won’t be a beginner forever — and while you’re a beginner you may come up with something truly new and innovative.