Improve Your Writing Today: 3 Easy Tips

Improve your writing the easy way: sit at your desk

Over the years, I’ve met writers, and worked with many. Here’s a simple formula if you want to improve your writing:

Desire + Time.

Do you want to improve? Wanting something is always the first step to getting it. The second step may be more challenging, but desire helps and so does enjoyment (see the second tip, below.) The second step is: spend time.

Before I forget: my student got two replies to her direct messages. One writer spends six hours a day; the other spends up to 14 hours because he’s currently working on edits for a book, while writing another one.

Let’s look at three tips you can use today.