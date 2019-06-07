Info Products: 3 Easy Tips To Help You Create And Sell Them

A tip — if you’d like to become an expert product creator, our 8 Hour Ebooks Video Training will help. Check it out over the next few days; it disappears on June 14 to make way for new programs.

Info products: share your expertise

Often we fail to recognize that we have know-how we can share; we take what we know for granted. Everyone’s an expert on something. What are your areas of expertise?

Let’s look at some quick tips to help you to create and sell info products.

1. Keep your info products short; we’re all stretched thin

This morning I watched an Adobe video about their Capture app. While I watched I realized I’d chosen the video because it was short.