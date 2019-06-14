Mystery Fiction: 3 Tips To Create Excitement And Suspense

Remember — your plot is what your characters do.

Here’s a question for you.

Mystery fiction: “how do I make this exciting?”

Try asking yourself every day (whether you’re writing mystery fiction or any other genre): how do I make this exciting?

When you look for opportunities to create excitement, you’ll find them.

Now let’s look at some tips to help you to create excitement and suspense.

1. Avoid info dumps. Mystery and suspense benefit from keeping things to yourself

A couple of years ago I suggested that you kill your TMI habit: