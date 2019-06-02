Mystery Writing: Cook Up Your Mystery With 3 Ingredients - Angela Booth's Fab Freelance Writing Blog

Choosing your crime first ensures that:

The crime matters to your sleuth: he or she MUST solve the crime or die (literally, or metaphorically.) If your sleuth is a detective he has other reasons to solve the crime than: “it’s his job”;

Not only must your sleuth solve the crime, the odds are against him.

With that in mind, let’s look at the three ingredients you’ll need to cook up a wonderful mystery, thriller, or suspense novel.

1. The crime: are you writing a mystery, thriller, or suspense novel?

Your crime can be anything you like. It may be relatively mild — a theft for example; heist and caper novels feature some kind of theft or a forgery.

Most commonly, the crime you choose will be murder in some form, whether you’ve chosen to write a domestic thriller (did he kill his wife?) or a serial killer novel (he’s killed, and he’ll go on killing.)