Serial Fiction: 3 Easy Tips To Help You Start Your Serial Today

When an author tells me that he’s bored with his novel, I suggest that he try writing serial fiction. A serial gives him a break from the novel and a fresh start may trigger an author’s inspiration — it does for me.

Of course you don’t have to wait to write a serial until you’re bored. Serials have much in common with short stories, so you can start your serial at any time.

Serial fiction: writing a serial is similar to writing short stories

You’re already intimately familiar with this form of fiction; many TV shows use this format. They have an over-arching plot for each season.

Just like a TV series, when you’re writing a serial, you’re writing episodic fiction. Look at your serial as connected short stories. Although each story is satisfying in itself, there’s a bigger plot which you move forward with each episode.