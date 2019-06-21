Social Media Marketing: 3 Easy Tips You Can Use Today

Want to sell more? Use social media marketing — and focus on images. While that seems counterintuitive for a writer, images are vitally important in social media, and are vital for marketing in general.

If you’re an indie author, you know the importance of a quality cover — your cover wins attention. Similarly, in social media marketing today, images get attention for what you’re offering.

You’ll make sales when you combine social media, copywriting, and images.

An aside… Before we go on, I need to mention that we’re removing our program Social Media Copywriting And Graphics — Get Attention And Sell More. I’m devoting more time to writing fiction. So if you want to improve your social media game, take advantage of the final offer on this program.