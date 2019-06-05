Write Fiction: 3 Easy Tips To Develop Your Characters’ Motivation

Want to light a fire under your characters? Motivate them. Writing becomes easier when you know your characters’ motivations.

It’s much easier to write fiction when your characters are motivated

Why do your characters do what they do? One reason: they’re motivated. “Motivation” is defined as “a reason or reasons for acting or behaving in a particular way.” That’s well and good, but when you write fiction, aim to take your characters a step beyond normal motivation.

We’re all motivated for one reason or another.