3 Easy Bullet Journaling Tips For Writers And Authors

A bullet journal helps you to know where you are and where you’re headed. It will even help you to build the road that will get you there.

I keep an Ikea trolley beside my desk. The top tray contains eight notebooks, some coil-bound; some hardcover. Three are bullet journals.

From the article on doubling your output with batching and time blocking:

Many writers use digital calendars; I don’t. With an app, you can adjust the time and date at a click. I use paper planners, so that when I put things off, the evidence of my procrastination is right in front of me.

Try the basic bullet journal method — no need to get fancy

Sometimes when I suggest bullet journaling to a writer he responds with: it’s too complicated. Yes, there’s that. Some folks’ “bullet journals” look like art journals.