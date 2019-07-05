A Clever Writing Process: Double Your Productivity Today

A writing process to lessen stress and increase your income
Look on batching as a companion process to time blocking.
“Batching” means grouping similar tasks together on your calendar and to do list, then doing them consecutively. For example, you might batch returning calls and responding to emails.
In writing, you can batch:
- Creating blog post/ web content;
- Developing new scenes in fiction;
- Research. Instead of researching in the middle of writing, try creating a running list of topics you need to research. Then block out time to get it done;
- Marketing tasks, like creating ads, and social media;
- Developing proposals, quotes and invoices for clients…