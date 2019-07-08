Focus Your Writing: How To Cope With Too Many Ideas

You know you should be writing a current project, but you’ve just had a wonderful idea. You’re writing a novel, let’s say, when an idea for another novel pops into your mind.

Suddenly your current project looks shop-worn. Your bright shiny new idea is much better. So you start writing a new novel. After all, this new idea is brilliant.

Not too many weeks later, you get an even more brilliant idea. Again, you put your current novel aside, and begin yet another novel.

“I can’t get started. I’ve got too many ideas…”

The too many ideas problem may strike when you’ve just finished a project. You procrastinate. You’ve got a long list of brilliant ideas. There’s this one, and that one… Since you can’t choose, you don’t.

Eventually, all professional writers learn how to manage their ideas, and you can too. Let’s look at how you can deal with the distractions.