Have You Discovered The Power Of Novellas?

In today's publishing climate, we're ruled by Amazon's algorithms. The algorithms reward NEW. If you don't publish frequently, sales slow. Then stop. Oddly enough, advertising won't help to kickstart sales again… only publishing something new helps.

Perhaps you're a veteran publisher. You know that NEW gives you sales of your newly published book AND boosts sales of your entire catalogue.

I've been teaching the value of NEW to my students for several years. Even so, I was shocked when one of my students — we'll call her Cathy — went from sales of $50 a month to $5825… in a single month. Before she published her new novella, Cathy had published eight novels with achingly slow sales. She's a good author, but wasn't familiar with choosing keywords and writing a strong blurb. Nor did she market her books.

Cathy wrote a wonderful novella, which received a lucky boost on social media. That boost and the power of NEW, combined with revising her keywords and blurbs, turned her self-publishing venture into a viable business.

I've seen this time and again with my students; it's my own hard-won experience too. When I let months pass before publishing something NEW under a pen name, sales for that name drop off.

If you can write and promote a novella, you can increase the sales of all your books.