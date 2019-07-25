Procrastination: 3 Tips To Avoid Its Dangers

Procrastination is your brain’s fault

This article,Why Do People Procrastinate? A New Study Suggests It’s A Lot To Do With Your Brain, discusses recent scientific research. It discusses the amygdala as well as another area of the brain:

”Individuals with a larger amygdala may be more anxious about the negative consequences of an action — they tend to hesitate and put off things.” And a poorer connection between the amygdala and the DACC results in individuals being “less able to filter out interfering emotions and distractions.”

If you’re a procrastinator too, the article’s worth reading.

Let’s look at some tips to overcome procrastination. I’ve gone back to using all three tips. (They work.)