Self-Publishing And Novellas: 3 Easy Tips

Let’s say you’ve written a novella. Your beta readers love it and you’re proud of it. You know that readers will enjoy it too, if they read it.

Getting readers starts with getting their attention. So, before you order a cover and write your blurb, think about what your novella offers.

Answer these questions, in writing:

Why will readers (of your genre) want to read your novella?

What makes your novella different and worth reading?

What bestselling books is your novella similar to? (In setting, style, characters, tropes etc.)

What excites you about your novella?

WRITE down the answers to your questions. Spend five or ten minutes on it; it’s important to your fiction’s success. The answers will help when when you order your cover and when you write your blurb.