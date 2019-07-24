Self-Publishing? Novellas Boost Sales

Self-publishing fiction: include short stories and novellas in your publishing program

I’ve long recommended to my students that they use their content to promote their content.

This means:

Publishing a variety of fiction; short fiction, as well as longer novels;

Writing in series;

Establishing yourself in a genre.

I’m a huge fan of short stories — explore the Short Reads Report for more.

Novellas bridge short fiction and novels; they have many uses, and they’re easy to write. Large publishers know the value of novellas in a publishing program.