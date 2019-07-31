Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days (prelaunch ends)

Readers and students asked for a program to help them to include novellas in their self-publishing business.

Here’s why. Novellas are shorter than novels so they’re not only faster to write, but also to edit.

Like short stories, novellas are useful for promotion. Downloading a novel, even it’s a “freebie” via Kindle Unlimited, seems a commitment of time and energy to readers. Novellas give readers a chance to try an author before they commit to a novel.

Check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. It’s powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to enhance your sales when the holiday buying season starts in October.

How many novellas could you write before Christmas, if you could write a novella in seven days?

You’ll enjoy writing novellas; make this holiday season the best-ever for your self-publishing business.