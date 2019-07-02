Write Short Stories: 3 Powerful Strategies

Write short stories: be alert for opportunities

I enjoy writing short stories because it’s restful while I’m writing novels. If a novel’s a tangled mess, I take a break to write a quick story. That’s usually enough to let me approach the novel with a fresh idea.

Writing a story while I take a break works much better than simply goofing off, because I keep my momentum. Often, I’ll write a scene in a new story, then immediately find a solution to my problem with the novel.

The moral: keep writing.

Opportunities to use your short stories are everywhere:

Send a story to your email list to promote an upcoming novel, or one of your older titles;

Check the freelance marketplaces for clients who want short fiction;

Watch for authors compiling bundles in your genre; it’s useful promotion…

Let’s look at three strategies you can use.