Write Short Stories, and Sell Them, FAST

Start writing!

We’re living in amazing times. Years ago if anyone had suggested that writers could write short stories and make a living, you’d laugh. No one’s laughing now. We’re busy writing…

2019 update: the Short Reads’ secrets

From an article on Amazon’s “secret” categories:

When discussing publishing short stories and short nonfiction with my students, I’ve found that most are unaware of Kindle Short Reads. The category and its sub-categories can seem secret, because you can’t select them; Amazon drops your books into these categories via algorithm.

