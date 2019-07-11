Write Your Novel: Character Journals

You’ve (finally) decided to write your novel. You’ve written ten or 100 pages, and it’s painful, because your characters refuse to come alive. You feel like a puppet master, jerking strings on lumps of wood.

I’ve had that happen on a couple of novels, and it wasn’t pleasant.

Marjory, my editor at the time, suggested that I create character journals. Why not let my story people speak for themselves?

Why is writing your novel so challenging?

If you don’t know your characters, writing your novel will be an ongoing, horrid struggle. Character journals end the struggle.