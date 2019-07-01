Writing A Book: 3 Tips To Help When You Have No Time

Let’s assume that no matter how busy we are, we can find ten to 20 minutes a day, somehow. If all else fails, we may need cut back on sleep, but we can do it.

You need more than time, however. While managing your hours can be done easily enough, managing yourself isn’t as simple. You need to deal with fear.

Writing a book can be scary

When I started writing, I’d sit at my green Olivetti typewriter, and later at my IBM Selectric, with tears rolling down my face. This misery went on for a couple of years, but I sat anyway.

The sitting was key. It never occurred to me to leave my desk. I sat at my typewriter and wrote. The tears stopped eventually. I didn’t face my fears; I out-sat them.

You can do this too. No matter how anxious you are, stay at your desk.