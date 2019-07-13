Writing Fiction: Your Most Vital Decision

Wondering how to choose a genre?

In Write Your Bestseller: Write HOT Mystery, Thriller & Suspense we look at genre, and how to find MTS (mystery, thriller, suspense) genre opportunities:

… (some self-publishing authors) write whatever’s popular at the time: vampire romances, billionaire romances, domestic thrillers… you MUST write to market on some level. With hundreds of thousands of books published each year… you can’t leave book sales to crossed fingers and a fervent hope that you’ll get lucky.

You’ll find the program’s guidance very useful for any fiction genre, not just mysteries.

Since Amazon lumps Mystery, Thriller, and Suspense together as a top genre, what’s the difference between those genres?