Writing Goals: One Word To Help You To Achieve Your Dreams

Several weeks ago a writer contacted me who confided: “I’ve tried to write. But after I write a couple of chapters of a book, I give up. Please don’t ask me to set set writing goals. Clearly they don’t work for me.”

Perhaps you’re like this writer. You start more books than you finish. You feel that writing goals don’t work for you.

Here’s a secret. You need to set two kinds of goals.

Writing goals: set process goals, as well as achievement goals

You need both process goals as well as achievement goals.

Process goals involve what you do, daily, or weekly.

Achievement goals (sometimes termed “outcome” goals) are what you hope to achieve via your process goals.