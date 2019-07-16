Writing Short Stories: 5 Tips You Can Use Today

Writing short stories: can you make money writing short stories?
Yes, if you understand what readers want and the self-publishing environment today.
Food for thought:
- Readers like short fiction. They’re looking for a quick hit of entertainment. If you can write entertaining short stories, you can sell them;
- Be aware of genre. Readers read particular genres because they want a certain kind of entertainment. Give it to them;
- Integrate your short fiction into your publishing program. Use short stories for promotion, as well as selling them;
- Avoid dumping all your stories into KDP Select, and calling it good. Charge for your stories and go wide. That is, sell on all the ebook retailers you can. In the past several months, authors report that they’re selling as many stories (in some cases more) on retailers like Apple than they are on Amazon.