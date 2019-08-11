11 Ways to Save Stuff in Evernote

4. Capture audio
Ever been taking notes in a meeting or lecture and missed certain details? Maybe you were capturing an important insight but didn’t catch what was said next. Try using Evernote to record audio if you want to remember what was said while still giving the speaker your full attention. You can add comments in the same note, either while the audio is recording or when you play it back later.
via evernote.com
Are you using Evernote? I've been using it for a decade. Try the "capture audio" feature. It's a great way to capture a sudden inspiration.