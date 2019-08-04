4 Steps to Improve Your Mood When You’re Just Not Feeling It

Feeling down comes with advantages. Let me explain.

When you’re not feeling your best, it can bring you so much clarity. Once you acknowledge and explore why you’re feeling a certain way, you can identify what you want LESS and MORE of in your life. If you’re struggling with gaining clarity, journaling can help you sort through your feelings.

See the bad mood as an opportunity to be stronger, smarter, and better equipped to handle all the things life throws at you.

It’s also helpful to think about what activity you resort to when you’re feeling low.

Maybe you like to sit at home and do nothing. The good: You get to relax.

Maybe you like to clean. The good: Your house is spotless.

Maybe you like to work to get it off your mind. The good: You’re productive and get a lot done.