5 Creative Benefits of Daydreaming

2. Daydreaming uncovers truths.

Natural talents dwell in the shadows of our forgotten dreams. The key to uncovering that potential is by reconnecting to our inner child. The child in us loves to play, try and discover. The child in us creates something out of nothing, reimagines landscapes, sceneries and scenarios. The child in us longs to release that which has been repressed. It speaks truth and represents authenticity and innocence. The truth of who we are and what we wish to create is hiding inside of each one of us. Daydreaming unleashes our truest purpose via the childlike wonder of everyday life and common occurrences.